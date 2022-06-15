Soccer-Collins wonder goal in vain as Ukraine hold Ireland

Ireland were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine in their UEFA Nations League group game on Tuesday after Nathan Collins's spectacular solo strike in the first half was cancelled out following a collective defensive lapse in the second. Collins scored his first international goal when the defender intercepted a pass near the centre circle and went on a solo run through the Ukraine midfield and defence, skipping past five players before beating the goalkeeper.

But Ukraine equalised just 90 seconds into the second half after they caught out Ireland's high defensive line, with Andriy Yarmolenko drawing them out of position before squaring the ball for Artem Dovbyk at the far post to tap into an empty net. The result moves Ukraine to the top of the League B, Group One with seven points from three games while Ireland are third with four points having played a game more. Scotland are second, a point behind Ukraine after beating Armenia 4-1 earlier on Tuesday.

