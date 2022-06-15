Left Menu

Indian junior women's hockey team leaves for Uniphar U23 5 Nations Tournament 2022

India will face Ireland in their tournament opener on Sunday at UCD Dublin, Ireland.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 19:59 IST
Indian junior women's hockey team leaves for Uniphar U23 5 Nations Tournament 2022
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian junior women's hockey team left for Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday evening for the upcoming Uniphar U23 5 Nations Tournament 2022, which will be held from June 19 to June 26.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team, led by Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 19, 2022 in UCD Dublin. "We are excited about this tour. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to play against some quality teams. It will provide us with much-needed exposure and help us understand which areas to focus more on in our training. It's a great responsibility to lead the Indian Junior Women's Team and I am looking forward to doing my best and making the most out of this opportunity, "Captain Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke stated prior to the team's departure. Following Ireland, India will face the Netherlands on June 20, 2022. The Indian Team will play Ukraine in their third game on June 22, 2022, and the United States of America (USA) in their final league stage match on June 23, 2022. Speaking about the team preparedness, Vaishnavi said, "The preparations have been really well for the tournament. Our focus will be to execute our plans and improve match-by-match in the competition. We're fully prepared and ready to put our best foot forward in the tournament." After the league round concludes, the top two teams on the points table will compete in the Final on June 26, 2022. Meanwhile, on the same day, the third and fourth-placed teams will meet in the Bronze Medal Play-off match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022