Cricket-Surrey's Overton added to England squad for final New Zealand test

England have given a maiden call-up to Surrey seamer Jamie Overton and omitted spinner Matthew Parkinson for the final test against New Zealand in the only change to the squad that notched up a five-wicket win at Trent Bridge for a 2-0 series lead.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England have given a maiden call-up to Surrey seamer Jamie Overton and omitted spinner Matthew Parkinson for the final test against New Zealand in the only change to the squad that notched up a five-wicket win at Trent Bridge for a 2-0 series lead. Overton, 28, has been one of the stand-out performers for Surrey this season, picking up 21 wickets at an average of 21.61 in the County Championship. He joins brother Craig in the England squad.

Earlier, New Zealand batsman Devon Conway became the latest player in the visiting camp to test positive for COVID-19 and will isolate for five days, joining all-rounder Michael Bracewell and two others in the coaching staff. The third test gets underway at Headingley on June 23.

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

