SAI to release Rs 6.52 crore as Out of Pocket Allowance to 2189 Khelo India athletes

A financial assistance of Rs 6.28 lakh is allocated for each residential athlete training at the accredited academies as per the annual Khelo India scholarship scheme.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of India has sanctioned to release a total of Rs 6.52 Crore (Six Crores Fifty Two Lakhs) as an Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) for a total of 2189 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) across 21 disciplines, including para, for the months of April to June 2022. A financial assistance of Rs 6.28 lakh is allocated for each residential athlete training at the accredited academies as per the annual Khelo India scholarship scheme. That includes an out of pocket allowance of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The OPA (Rs 1.20 lakh annually) is transferred directly to the athlete's bank account, whereas the rest of the amount is spent on the athlete's training, fooding, lodging and education at the Khelo India Academy where the athlete trains. It also includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes. The funding has been done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme. (ANI)

