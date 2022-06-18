Left Menu

Rugby-Crusaders storm Eden Park to secure 11th Super Rugby title

Canterbury Crusaders dominated the Auckland Blues 21-7 with a ruthless display of power rugby to win an 11th Super Rugby title in an all-New Zealand final at a rain-soaked Eden Park on Saturday.

18-06-2022
Canterbury Crusaders dominated the Auckland Blues 21-7 with a ruthless display of power rugby to win an 11th Super Rugby title in an all-New Zealand final at a rain-soaked Eden Park on Saturday. Scrumhalf Bryn Hall and winger Sevu Reece scored tries, one in each half, while flyhalf Richie Mounga ran the game with a brilliant display at flyhalf and contributed 11 points from the boot.

The Blues, roared on by a big home crowd, came into the match with 15 straight wins but were simply unable to get on the front foot and unleash their talented backs until it was too late. It was a sixth straight title for the Crusaders under Scott Robertson after they won the last three editions of trans-continental Super Rugby and the domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa competition in the last two years.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

