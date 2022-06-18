Left Menu

Formula 1: Yuki Tsunoda takes engine change penalty at Canadian GP

Tsunoda will take a completely new engine - with fresh internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-K, MGU-H, control electronics and energy store - plus a fifth exhaust of the season.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 15:10 IST
AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda (Photo: Twitter/Yuki Tsunoda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Yuki Tsunoda will have his work cut out in the pursuit of points in the Canadian Grand Prix after his AlphaTauri team fitted his car with a series of new engine components that triggers a grid penalty. The Japanese driver was set for a top-six finish last time out in Baku, in what would have been his best result of the season, when an issue with his DRS forced a late pit stop and ultimately dropped him out of the points.

Ahead of first practice for this weekend's Montreal race, which returns to the calendar for the first time since 2019 after a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the FIA released the list of power unit component changes for the Canadian weekend. Tsunoda will take a completely new engine - with fresh internal combustion engine, turbocharger, MGU-K, MGU-H, control electronics and energy store - plus a fifth exhaust of the season.

As these will be his fourth ICE, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K of the year, thus exceeding his allocation, he will be handed four penalties by the stewards, which means a back-of-the-grid start for Sunday's race. Meanwhile, Ferrari said the power unit used by title contender Charles Leclerc in Baku is "beyond repair", with the team working on countermeasures to "strengthen the package" after their double DNF in Azerbaijan. They added: "The situation is under control."

It was later confirmed that Leclerc, a two-time winner this year, will run a new control electronics here, incurring a 10-place grid penalty for Montreal. At Haas, Kevin Magnussen, who suffered an engine failure in Baku, will run a new Ferrari ICE, turbocharger and MGU-H, but like Leclerc, he escapes penalty as they are within his allocation.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon follows Leclerc, Tsunoda and Magnussen in taking his third and final ICE permitted before triggering penalties. He'll also run a new turbocharger, MGU-H and control electronics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

