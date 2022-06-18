Left Menu

Sathiyan out of WTT Contender Zagreb

Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran suffered a straight game loss to Chinese Taipeis Chuang Chih-Yuan in the quarterfinals to crash out of the mens singles event of the WTT Contender 2022 in Zagreb, Croatia on Saturday.Sathiyan, world no. 18 Chih-Yuan.It was a disappointing result for the Indian, who had started his campaign here with a stunning 6-11 12-10 11-9 12-10 win over world no.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 16:36 IST
Sathiyan out of WTT Contender Zagreb
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran suffered a straight game loss to Chinese Taipei's Chuang Chih-Yuan in the quarterfinals to crash out of the men's singles event of the WTT Contender 2022 in Zagreb, Croatia on Saturday.

Sathiyan, world no. 34, lost 7-11 9-11 5-11 against the world no. 18 Chih-Yuan.

It was a disappointing result for the Indian, who had started his campaign here with a stunning 6-11 12-10 11-9 12-10 win over world no. 6 and reigning European champion Darko Jorgic of Slovenia.

Sathiyan then defeated 16-year-old Chen Yuanyu of China 11-9 11-7 12-10 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Sathiyan is part of the Indian table tennis squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games which is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022