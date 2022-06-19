Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in wet Canadian qualifying

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2022 02:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 02:54 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in wet Canadian qualifying
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third fastest and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth for Mercedes. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday with Alpine's Fernando Alonso joining the Formula One championship leader on the front row after a wet qualifying.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third fastest and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth for Mercedes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
2
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms'

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022