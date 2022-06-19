Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in wet Canadian qualifying
Updated: 19-06-2022 02:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 02:54 IST
Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday with Alpine's Fernando Alonso joining the Formula One championship leader on the front row after a wet qualifying.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third fastest and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth for Mercedes.
