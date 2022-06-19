Rain delays start of fifth T20I between India and South Africa

A sharp spell of shower delayed the proceedings of the series-deciding fifth T20 International between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

Indian openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan had already entered the field of play and just before the first ball was supposed to be bowled, heavens opened up and there was a burst of rain for close to 20 minutes which left the outfield soggy.

The match will certainly be delayed by at least an hour although if it starts by 7:50 pm, no overs will be deducted.

