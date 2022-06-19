Left Menu

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh reveals newborn son's name on Father's Day

Yuvraj took to his Instagram and wrote a heartwarming message for his son along with a picture.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 19:39 IST
Former India batter Yuvraj Singh reveals newborn son's name on Father's Day
Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech with their son (Photo: Yuvraj Singh/ Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maharashtra

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech on Saturday revealed the name of their newborn baby boy on the occasion of Father's Day. Revealing the name, Yuvraj took to his Instagram and wrote a heartwarming message for his son along with a picture. It featured the former cricketer alongside Hazel who was holding their baby in her hands. "Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh," Yuvraj wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji.

"Mummy and Daddy love their little "puttar". Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars," he further added with a hashtag #HappyFathersDay. Meanwhile, Hazel Keech too penned a heartfelt post for Yuvraj and their newborn baby.

"Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You've dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy," she posted on Instagram. "You're a great hands-on dad and im proud of the effort you make, always trying your best xx," she added.

Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot in November 2016 and welcomed their first child on January 25, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

