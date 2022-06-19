Rain stops play in fifth T20I between India and South Africa
Rain stopped play 3.3 overs into the series-deciding fifth T20 International between India and South Africa here on Sunday.Asked to bat first, India were 28 for two when the heavens opened up again. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were the two batters dismissed.Earlier, the players had entered the field of play when it started raining.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Rain stopped play 3.3 overs into the series-deciding fifth T20 International between India and South Africa here on Sunday.
Asked to bat first, India were 28 for two when the heavens opened up again. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were the two batters dismissed.
Earlier, the players had entered the field of play when it started raining. It rained for close to 20 minutes, leaving the outfield soggy and reducing the match to 19-over-a-side contest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Ruturaj Gaikwad
- Ishan Kishan
- South Africa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian, Kazakh Army personnel summit mountain peaks in Kazakhstan
Govt of India gives top priority to ensuring economic, social welfare of border population
Remembering an Indian Buddhist master who helped reform religion in Tibet
India reports marginal dip in COVID cases, logs 3,962 fresh infections
'Samrat Prithviraj' looks at history from Indian point of view: RSS chief after watching it