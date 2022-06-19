Left Menu

Fifth T20I called off due to rain, series shared

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 22:36 IST
Fifth T20I called off due to rain, series shared
  • Country:
  • India

India and South Africa shared honours in the five-match T20I series after the last game here on Sunday was called off due to rain with only 3.3 overs of play possible.

India and South Africa were on level terms at 2-2 after four matches.

After being put into bat, a steady downpour delayed the game by 50 minutes. It started raining just when the game was about to start.

The curtailed match did start at 7:50PM but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Lungi Ngidi got both the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad with a couple of slower deliveries.

Kishan hit two sixes off Kehsav Maharaj's opening over but was undone by a loopy slower delivery from Ngidi as he committed to the shot early and played all over it.

Gaikwad also failed to pick up a slower delivery and was holed out at mid-on before the heavens opened up again to stop the series decider. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) later informed that they will refund 50 per cent of the ticket money to the spectators following the wash out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global
3
There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should not be 'selective exercise': India at UN

There can't be 'double standards' on 'religiophobia', combating it should no...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON finals abused online study; Golf-Defending champion Rahm is one back of U.S. Open leaders and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-More than half of all players at Euros, AFCON fi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022