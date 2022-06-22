Left Menu

England wins toss, bowls first in 3rd ODI vs. Netherlands

PTI | Amstelveen | Updated: 22-06-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 15:24 IST
England wins toss, bowls first in 3rd ODI vs. Netherlands
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

England won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Netherlands in the third and final one-day international at Amstelveen outside Amsterdam on Wednesday.

England, which has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, will be without captain Eoin Morgan, who has a groin strain.

Jos Buttler filled in as captain and seamer David Payne was handed a debut.

Teams The Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (captain), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen.

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Adil Rashid, David Payne.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022