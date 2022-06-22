Left Menu

Cycling-Former champion Froome gets nod for Tour de France

Four-times champion Chris Froome is set to make his 10th appearance at the Tour de France next month after being named in the Israel Premier Tech squad on Wednesday. Froome, 37, had earlier expressed doubts about being selected for the race due to fitness struggles following a career-threatening crash three years ago.

"I've worked exceptionally hard this year and I'm looking forward to giving it my all," Froome said in a statement https://israelpremiertech.com/ipt-lines-up-for-the-tour-de-france-aiming-for-stage-wins. "We've got a great group of riders in the lineup and we can't wait for the battle to begin in Copenhagen." The Briton, who last won the Tour de France in 2017, will lead his team alongside veterans Michael Woods and Jakob Fuglsang.

Froome has looked a pale shadow of himself since suffering a broken femur and other injuries at the Criterium du Dauphine in 2019, finishing 133rd overall in last year's Tour, more than four hours behind winner Tadej Pogacar. He finished 11th at the Classic Alpes-Maritimes earlier this month but withdrew from the Criterium du Dauphine with two stages to go due to illness.

The Tour de France runs from July 1-24.

