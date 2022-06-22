Indian women's hockey team beats Ukraine 3-0 in U-23 five-nation tournament

Left Menu

Updated: 22-06-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:11 IST
The Indian women's hockey team continued its unbeaten run in the U-23 five-nation tournament with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Ukraine here on Wednesday.

Nikita Toppo (33rd), Manju Chorsiya (44th) and Beauty Dungdung (55th) scored a goal each as India outclassed their opponents in the match.

Ukraine got their first penalty corner inside five minutes but the Indian defence thwarted the danger. India gradually took control of the match, earning back-to-back PCs but could not utilise them. India earned another PC in the second quarter but again wasted the opportunity as the two teams went into half time goal-less.

Finally, India were rewarded three minutes into the third quarter with Nikita Toppo scoring a field goal. India doubled the lead one minute before the end of the third quarter through Manju Chorsiya.

In the fourth quarter, Ukraine tried to counter-attack in pursuit of their first goal, but the Indian defence stood tall to deny them any opportunity while continuing their attack. In the 54th minute, India earned a PC but could not convert it. But, one minute later, vice-captain Dungdung scored the team's the third goal, taking the game away from Ukraine.

India will play against USA in their fourth and final league stage match of the tournament on Thursday.

