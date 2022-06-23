Left Menu

Murali Vijay set to return for 2022 TNPL

Vijay last played for Chennai Super Kings, against Delhi Capitals, in the 2020 Indian Premier League in Dubai.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:02 IST
Murali Vijay set to return for 2022 TNPL
Murali Vijay (Photo/ Murali Vijay Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After almost two years, Indian batter Murali Vijay is set to return to action for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) scheduled to kick off on June 23. In the 20 overs format, Vijay last played for Chennai Super Kings, against Delhi Capitals, in the 2020 Indian Premier League in Dubai.

"I want to play as long as possible. Just took a personal break," ESPNcricinfo quoted Vijay as saying. "I have a young family and wanted to take care of them. I'm enjoying my cricket now and I'm feeling fit, hopefully, I can do my bit for my team and TNPL," he added.

Talking about his break, he said that he needed to take a break for personal reasons and now he wants to enjoy the game he plays. "It was difficult for me personally because I wanted to play but I had injuries and my personal life was going at a fast pace. I wanted to slow it down and see where I was standing as an individual. I wanted to reflect on myself and that's why I felt that [a] break was required and needed for me at that particular time. TNCA has understood that and they've given me this beautiful platform to come back and play the game," he said.

Vijay last played in national colour in the 2018 Perth Test. Later he played for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy in 2019. The batter stressed that he does not have any personal goals and wants to relish his return. "The two-year break was to reflect on the exact point you are saying [India comeback]. At the end of the day, you have to be realistic with your targets. I pretty much don't have any aim at the moment. I just want to play cricket and enjoy this phase of my life at this point and see where it takes me, with the help of TNCA," Vijay said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022