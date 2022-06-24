Left Menu

PCB to challenge IPL's proposed extended window at ICC meet

Feeling short-changed, the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has decided to challenge the proposed two-and-a-half month expanded window for the Indian Premier League.PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said that the issue will be raised at the next ICC conference.There has been no announcement or decision as yet on the IPL window being increased.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 24-06-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 14:58 IST
PCB to challenge IPL's proposed extended window at ICC meet
PCB chief Ramiz Raja (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Feeling ''short-changed'', the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to challenge the proposed two-and-a-half month expanded window for the Indian Premier League.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja said that the issue will be raised at the next ICC conference.

''There has been no announcement or decision as yet on the IPL window being increased. I will give my views on this issue at the ICC conference,'' Raja said during a media conference here on Friday.

''My point is clear: if there is any development in world cricket that means we are being short-changed, we will challenge it in a very forceful manner and put our point across strongly in the ICC,'' he said.

The PCB's decision to officially challenge the decision comes weeks after BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, in an exclusive interview with PTI said that the Indian board will be getting an extended window for the IPL in the ICC's next FTP cycle starting from 2024 till 2031.

''From the next FTP cycle, IPL will have an official two-and-a-half-month window so that all the top international cricketers can participate. We have had discussions with various boards as well as the ICC,'' Shah had told PTI.

Raja also said that while Pakistan is keen on playing India, the political equation between the neighbors continues to act as roadblocks.

''I have spoken to Saurav (Ganguly) on the sidelines on this and I told him that presently there are three former cricketers heading their cricket boards and if they can't make a difference who will?,'' Raja said.

''Twice Ganguly has invited me to attend the IPL finals last year and this year and cricketing wise it made sense to go, but then, because of the situation, we had to look at the fallout of accepting the invitations,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022