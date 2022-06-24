Golf-Europe's DP World Tour sanctions members for taking part in LIV Golf event

Europe's DP World Tour on Friday banned members who took part in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series inaugural event earlier this month from three upcoming tournaments and also fined them 100,000 pounds ($122,790.00) each.

The circuit said the players had already been removed from the entry lists for the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship next month. Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, and Graeme McDowell are some of the big names from the DP World Tour who signed up for the controversial circuit, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and offers a total prize fund of $255 million.

"Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules. That is what has occurred here with several of our members," DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said in a statement https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/news/articles/detail/dp-world-tour-confirms-member-sanctions. The Tour added that "participation in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without the required release may incur further sanctions".

The U.S.-based PGA Tour has already suspended players, including six-times major winner Phil Mickelson and former world number one Dustin Johnson, for joining the breakaway league. ($1 = 0.8144 pounds)

