Indian Air Force (Palam) emerge as champions of Football Delhi B Division League

Indian Air Force (Palam) emerged as champions of the Football Delhi B Division League after remaining undefeated throughout the league to top the overall standing with 21 points.

Indian Air Force (Palam) scored 22 goals in 12 matches.

In the final, IAF Palam beat Goans SC 2-0 on Friday to take the final leap to the title.

M2M emerged as runner-ups in the B Division League in their debut season.

The winning team Indian Air Force (Palam) was awarded a trophy and a prize money of Rs. 40,000 and runners-up team, M2M FC, was awarded a runners-up trophy and Rs 20,000.

Indian Air Force (Palam) and M2M FC respectively gained promotion to the A Division, and will participate in the 2022-23 season.

The Football Delhi B-Division League was conducted in two stages – The Group Stage and The Super Eight Stage. The Group Stage consisted of 4 groups, with 25 teams. The Top 2 teams from each group qualified for the Super Eight Stage, which began on June 6.

