Left Menu

Indian Air Force (Palam) emerge as champions of Football Delhi B Division League

The Group Stage consisted of 4 groups, with 25 teams. The Top 2 teams from each group qualified for the Super Eight Stage, which began on June 6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:10 IST
Indian Air Force (Palam) emerge as champions of Football Delhi B Division League
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Air Force (Palam) emerged as champions of the Football Delhi B Division League after remaining undefeated throughout the league to top the overall standing with 21 points.

Indian Air Force (Palam) scored 22 goals in 12 matches.

In the final, IAF Palam beat Goans SC 2-0 on Friday to take the final leap to the title.

M2M emerged as runner-ups in the B Division League in their debut season.

The winning team Indian Air Force (Palam) was awarded a trophy and a prize money of Rs. 40,000 and runners-up team, M2M FC, was awarded a runners-up trophy and Rs 20,000.

Indian Air Force (Palam) and M2M FC respectively gained promotion to the A Division, and will participate in the 2022-23 season.

The Football Delhi B-Division League was conducted in two stages – The Group Stage and The Super Eight Stage. The Group Stage consisted of 4 groups, with 25 teams. The Top 2 teams from each group qualified for the Super Eight Stage, which began on June 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022