Left Menu

Jays' Martínez suspended 5 games for umpire confrontation

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 25-06-2022 10:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 10:11 IST
Jays' Martínez suspended 5 games for umpire confrontation
Representative Image Image Credit: Storyblocks
  • Country:
  • United States

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball for a confrontation with umpire Doug Eddings.

Martínez was disciplined by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill for making contact with Eddings and what MLB termed unsportsmanlike conduct during the lineup cards exchange before Wednesday's game at the Chicago White Sox.

The 37-year-old Martínez began serving the suspension when the Blue Jays played at Milwaukee on Friday night.

A former minor league infielder, Martínez was hired by Toronto as a minor league coach in 2012 and joined the major league staff for the 2019 season. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022