Jays' Martínez suspended 5 games for umpire confrontation

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball for a confrontation with umpire Doug Eddings.

Martínez was disciplined by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill for making contact with Eddings and what MLB termed unsportsmanlike conduct during the lineup cards exchange before Wednesday's game at the Chicago White Sox.

The 37-year-old Martínez began serving the suspension when the Blue Jays played at Milwaukee on Friday night.

A former minor league infielder, Martínez was hired by Toronto as a minor league coach in 2012 and joined the major league staff for the 2019 season. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)