S M Krishna, Narayana Murthy, Prakash Padukone selected for 'Kempegowda International Award'

Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, Infosys founder and IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy, and former badminton player Prakash Padukone have been selected for the 'Kempegowda International Award', which has been instituted beginning this year.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Vice-President of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority, made an announcement to this effect on Saturday.

He said Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will present the awards to recipients during the grand celebration on the 513th birth anniversary of Kempegowda, the architect of Bengaluru city, on June 27 at Vidhana Soudha.

The minister said all the three achievers have contributed in their own unique way for the development of Bengaluru and the fame it has garnered.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with a plaque.

Narayan met Krishna at his residence today on behalf of the government and informed him about the award being bestowed upon him.

Expressing his happiness for being selected for the award, Krishna said he would be glad to accept it, the minister's office said in a statement.

A high-level committee headed by the state's Startup Vision Group Chairman Prashanth Prakash has made this selection.

IT industry veteran Mohandas Pai, R Balasubrahmanyam-Founder of Vivekananda Youth Movement, and retired IAS officer M K Shankaralinge Gowda were members of the committee. R Vinayadeep, Commissioner of the Authority, is the member secretary of the committee.

