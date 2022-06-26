Tennis-Coric withdraws from Wimbledon with shoulder injury

Croatia's Borna Coric has withdrawn from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury, tournament organisers said on Saturday. The 25-year-old, who was drawn to play 12th seed Diego Schwartzman in the first round, will be replaced by a lucky loser from the qualifying tournament.

Coric, who reached 12th in the world in 2018, underwent right shoulder surgery in March 2021 and was out for a year.

