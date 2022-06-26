India beat Malaysia 3-0 in Princess Cup volleyball
The Indian senior women's volleyball team defeated Malaysia 3-0 in its preliminary third league match of the 21st Princess Cup in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.
The scores read 25-17 25-16 25-22 in favor of India.
The tournament, which started on June 24, will conclude on June 30.
From the Indian side, attacker Anushree KP and blocker Soorya shone with goals. Achyuta Samanta, President of the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), congratulated the team on for its third successive win in the championship.
