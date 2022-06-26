Cricket-England finally end Mitchell-Blundell stand, need 296 for victory

New Zealand were dismissed for 326 to set England a target of 296 for victory after the in-form Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell had again frustrated the hosts on the fourth day of the third test at Headingley on Sunday.

England's momentum gained by taking three wickets late on the third day seemed to be fading away in the morning as Mitchell and Blundell continued their fine form in the series and batted through the first session after resuming on 168-5. New Zealand comfortably negotiated the early swing in gusty conditions before Mitchell and Blundell completed their half-centuries after lunch.

The pair also saw off a bit of the new ball before fast bowler Matthew Potts finally broke the 113-run stand, much to the delight of the Headingley crowd. Blundell first survived an lbw decision after the batsman reviewed before Potts dismissed Mitchell (56) with a similar delivery that rapped him on the pads.

This time the review went in England's favour and it opened the floodgates as spinner Jack Leach took centre stage, picking up five wickets in an innings for the second time in the match. Michael Bracewell (9) attempted to hit Leach for one six too many, finding Zak Crawley on the deep midwicket boundary, before Tim Southee was bowled by the spinner.

Neil Wagner was dismissed when substitute wicketkeeper Sam Billings clung on to a catch with his knees and Trent Boult was the last to fall when he was bowled by Leach, leaving Blundell stranded on 88 not out. The last five wickets fell for 52 runs as Leach became the first England spinner to claim two five-wicket hauls in a home Test since Derek Underwood in 1974.

The hosts were dealt a blow before play started when wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was ruled out of the remainder of the game after testing positive for COVID-19, with Billings brought in as a substitute. England, 2-0 up, are bidding to win every match of a home series with at least three tests for the first time since their 4-0 rout of India in 2011.

