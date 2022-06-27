Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Mitchell, Blundell frustrate England again as New Zealand build lead

In-form Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were closing in on half-centuries as New Zealand stayed afloat on 254-5 at lunch on day four of the third test against England at Headingley on Sunday. Resuming in the morning on 168-5, New Zealand comfortably negotiated the early swing in gusty conditions to build a lead of 223, with Mitchell on 44 not out and Blundell unbeaten on 45.

Cricket-COVID rules England wicketkeeper Foakes out of third NZ test

England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes will miss the remainder of the third test against New Zealand at Headingley after testing positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday. Foakes had been unable to take the field on day three of the test due to stiffness in his back, and was replaced by Jonny Bairstow.

Tennis-Tsitsipas says he proved doubters wrong with first grasscourt crown

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes he has proved a point to his critics ahead of Wimbledon by winning his maiden grasscourt title at the Mallorca Championships. The Greek world number six beat Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) in the final of the ATP 250 event on Saturday ahead of the year's third Grand Slam, where he has never gone past the fourth round.

Athletics-Richardson says her journey is far from over after disappointing finish at nationals

Ebullient fan-favourite Sha'Carri Richardson said she won't let a disappointing outing at the U.S. championships dim her spark, telling reporters on Sunday that her journey is far from over. The 22-year-old saw very little go right at the qualifying meet for the world championships, where she stunningly failed to advance past the preliminaries in her signature event, the 100 metres.

Tennis-Wimbledon doesn't care what looks cool, says Kyrgios on strict dress code

Nick Kyrgios would rather wear all black when competing at Wimbledon instead of adhering to the all-white dress code, with the Australian saying on Sunday that the Championships were out of tune with what looks 'cool' on court. The grasscourt major is famous for its strict dress code and does not even allow players to wear off-white or cream, while the measuring tape comes out to ensure the trim of colour on necklines or sleeves are no wider than a centimetre.

Tennis-Home favourite Raducanu relishing Centre Court debut at Wimbledon

When Emma Raducanu competes at Wimbledon this week, she will return to the venue of not only one of her most cherished moments last year when she made her Grand Slam debut but also one of her most harrowing. Before Raducanu became a household name last year, the teenager was ranked 338 in the world when she received a wildcard and she reached the last-16 against all odds even as British hopes faded as her compatriots made early exits.

Athletics-All five Kenyan world champions to defend titles in Eugene

All five Kenyans who won gold at the last World Athletics Championships will defend their titles in Oregon next month after being named in a 47-strong team from the East African track powerhouse. The team, which also includes Olympic middle distance champions Emmanuel Korir and Faith Kipyegon, was named at the conclusion of the two-day national trials in Nairobi on Saturday.

Athletics-Lyles overcomes teenager Knighton, Steiner stuns again to win 200m

World champion Noah Lyles overcame Erriyon Knighton to win the men's 200 metres in 19.67 seconds at the U.S. championships on Sunday, with Abby Steiner putting the sport on notice with back-to-back world-leading times to win on the women's side. Trailing Knighton coming off the turn, Lyles charged down the final stretch, before grinning and flashing a finger gun at the teenager as he broke the tape two hundredths of a second ahead on the final day of the meet in Eugene, Oregon.

MLB roundup: Astros throw combined no-hitter vs. Yanks

Cristian Javier and two Houston Astros relief pitchers combined to no-hit the New York Yankees in a 3-0 victory at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Javier (5-3) threw 115 pitches and struck out 13, both career highs, over seven innings. Hector Neris tossed a hitless eighth inning and closer Ryan Pressly retired the Yankees in a 1-2-3 ninth inning to seal the no-hitter.

Tennis-Hurkacz pledges 100 euros for every ace at Wimbledon to Ukraine relief effort

Hubert Hurkacz will hope his powerful serve is on point at Wimbledon after pledging to donate 100 euros ($105.54) for every ace he hits to the Ukraine relief effort, the Polish seventh seed said on Sunday ahead of the grasscourt Grand Slam. Hurkacz, whose power is suited to grass courts, is third on the list of number of aces hit on the ATP Tour this year with 452 -- behind big-serving Americans John Isner and Reilly Opelka.

