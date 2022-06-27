Former goalkeeper Petr Cech leaving Chelsea advisory role

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech will leave his role as technical and performance adviser at the Premier League club this week.

Cech's departure was announced Monday in the latest change under Chelsea's new ownership, which recently said sporting director Marina Granovskaia is also moving on.

''With the club under new ownership, I feel now is the right time for me to step aside," said Cech, who spent 11 seasons as a player at Stamford Bridge before taking the advisory role in 2019. "I am pleased that the club is now in an excellent position with the new owners, and I am confident of its future success both on and off the pitch." Todd Boehly, the American businessman who fronted the purchase of the club, said Cech is "important member of the Chelsea family" and "we wish him the best." Boehly, part-owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, is Chelsea's chairman and interim sporting director.

