Aditi sign off Tied 40th, Korea's In Gee Chun wins Women's PGA Championship

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok had another action-packed round with four birdies against six bogeys for a two-over 74 that saw her finish Tied 40th at the Women's PGA Championship here.

Aditi, who had two birdies and two bogeys on front nine, ran into a stretch of three bogeys in four holes between 11th and 14th which pulled her down. She finished 76-71-72-74 at a tough Congressional course for a total of five-over 293.

In Gee Chun rallied after losing the rest of her once-sizeable lead, overcoming a bogey-filled front nine to win the Women's PGA Championship on Sunday as Lexi Thompson faltered with her putter.

Chun shot a three-over 75 for the second consecutive day at Congressional, but that was enough to win her third major title by a stroke over Thompson and Minjee Lee.

