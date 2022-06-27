Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev still swinging on grass in golf game with Schweinsteiger

Daniil Medvedev may be banned from Wimbledon but the world number one was still swinging on grass as he swapped his tennis racket for a golf club on Monday and a game against former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:07 IST
Daniil Medvedev may be banned from Wimbledon but the world number one was still swinging on grass as he swapped his tennis racket for a golf club on Monday and a game against former Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. Russian Medvedev is missing the grasscourt Grand Slam after organisers banned players from his country and Belarus because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but while Wimbledon dealt with familiar rain delays, Medvedev was soaking up the sun.

"Can't leave grass," the 26-year-old captioned an image on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CfTKuXto8qN of him preparing to strike a golf ball at an unknown location. "Fun day with @bastianschweinsteiger." Schweinsteiger joked that he was preparing Medvedev to become the world's top-ranked golfer.

"Not bad for the first time on the golf course, but next time I will bring more golf balls and tees," he said.

