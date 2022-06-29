Left Menu

Lahore and Karachi to host seven T20 Internationals against England

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 29-06-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 10:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to use only two or three major venues for the seven-match T20 international series against England, which is scheduled just before the World Cup in Australia.

According to a source in the board, initially, the PCB wanted to hold the matches at more venues, including smaller international ones like Faisalabad, Multan but has now dropped the plan.

He confirmed that a tentative draft of venues and dates had been sent to the English cricket board and that the PCB is expecting a visit by the ECB delegation sometime in July-August.

The tentative dates are between September 15 and October 2.

''Karachi and Lahore are the two main venues for the series and Rawalpindi has been added as a backup as well. But with England coming to Pakistan after 17 long years the conclusion is that there will be big crowds even in Karachi and Lahore for the matches.'' Apparently, the PCB has also made up its mind to host the three-match Test match series against England after the T20 World cup in November at smaller venues like Multan and Faisalabad.

''During the available time the smaller venues will be prepared for the test matches,'' the source said.

