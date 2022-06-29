HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three
Highlights on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1055 START PUSHED BACK TO 1115 Rain has delayed the start of play until 12:15pm local time (1115 GMT) at the earliest. 1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN Play on outside courts has been delayed by 45 minutes due to rain.
Highlights on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1055 START PUSHED BACK TO 1115
Rain has delayed the start of play until 12:15pm local time (1115 GMT) at the earliest. 1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN
Play on outside courts has been delayed by 45 minutes due to rain. Action on Wednesday was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT. READ MORE:
