3rd-seeded Ruud loses in 2nd round

French Open runner-up Casper Ruud lost in the second round at Wimbledon.

The third-seeded Norwegian was beaten by Ugo Humbert of France 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on No. 2 Court.

Ruud was making his third appearance at the All England Club. His victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Monday was his first at the grass-court Grand Slam.

