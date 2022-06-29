3rd-seeded Ruud loses in 2nd round
PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:34 IST
French Open runner-up Casper Ruud lost in the second round at Wimbledon.
The third-seeded Norwegian was beaten by Ugo Humbert of France 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on No. 2 Court.
Ruud was making his third appearance at the All England Club. His victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Monday was his first at the grass-court Grand Slam.
