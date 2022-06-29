Top-ranked Djokovic eases into 3rd round
PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:39 IST
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia.
The six-time Wimbledon champion has won the past three men's singles titles at the All England Club.
The 26-year-old Kokkinakis is ranked 79th.
