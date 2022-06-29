Top-ranked Djokovic eases into 3rd round

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia.

The six-time Wimbledon champion has won the past three men's singles titles at the All England Club.

The 26-year-old Kokkinakis is ranked 79th.

