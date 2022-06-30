Odd News Roundup: Humbert forgets his rackets at Wimbledon

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tennis-Humbert forgets his rackets at Wimbledon

Ugo Humbert had 90 minutes to fill before his delayed Wimbledon match against Casper Ruud on Wednesday but it still wasn't enough to pack properly as he turned up at Number Two Court missing a vital piece of equipment - a tennis racket. The Frenchman had been forced to wait to face the third seed due to rain but as the umpire called the players to begin their knock-up, despite coming on court carrying a massive red bag, the 24-year-old sheepishly admitted: "I don't have any rackets - sorry for that."

