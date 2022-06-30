Left Menu

Former F1 supremo Ecclestone condemned for 'extraordinary' Putin comments

Formula One said in a statement they were "his personal views and are in very stark contrast to the position of the modern values of our sport". Ecclestone had warm relations with Putin, establishing the now-cancelled Russian Grand Prix.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:53 IST
Former F1 supremo Ecclestone condemned for 'extraordinary' Putin comments
Bernie Ecclestone Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone drew condemnation on Thursday after the 91-year-old defended Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview as a "first-class person" whom he would "take a bullet" for. The Briton, who is no longer involved in Formula One, also told ITV's Good Morning Britain that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could have ended the Russian invasion of his country by talking to Putin.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the comments were "absolutely extraordinary". Formula One said in a statement they were "his personal views and are in very stark contrast to the position of the modern values of our sport".

Ecclestone had warm relations with Putin, establishing the now-canceled Russian Grand Prix. "He's a first-class person and what he's doing is something that he believes is the right thing he was doing for Russia," said Ecclestone, who has a history of controversial statements.

"Unfortunately he's like a lot of business people, certainly like me, that we make mistakes from time to time and when you've made the mistake you have to do the best you can to get out of it." Ecclestone noted that Zelenskiy was a former comedian.

"I think it seems as if he wants to continue that profession," he said. "I think if he'd have thought about things, he would definitely have made a big enough effort to speak to Mr. Putin, who is a sensible person and would have listened to him and could have probably done something about it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022