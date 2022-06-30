HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Highlights on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): 1150 KVITOVA DOWNS BOGDAN

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova continued her fine run on grass this season with a 6-1 7-6(5) win over Romanian Ana Bogdan to move into round three. 1120 BADOSA ADVANCES TO THIRD ROUND

Spanish fourth seed Paula Badosa sealed a 6-3 6-2 victory over Romania's Irina Bara to reach the third round, where she will face Petra Kvitova. READ MORE:

Spaniard Bautista Agut latest to pull out of Wimbledon due to COVID-19 'Fighter' Gauff using Roe v. Wade decision as fuel at Wimbledon

Wimbledon order of play on Thursday Disappointed Murray aiming to be seeded for future Slams

Raducanu given Wimbledon reality check by Garcia Swiatek announces charity event for people affected by Ukraine war

Normal service resumes as Djokovic outclasses Kokkinakis Doubles disharmony as Tan pulls out after Williams win

Pressure? What pressure? says defiant Raducanu after defeat Venus Williams to team up with Jamie Murray on Wimbledon return

1010 BAUTISTA AGUT WITHDRAWS DUE TO COVID Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, the 17th seed, became the third player to pull out of the tournament due to COVID-19 following the withdrawals of last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini and 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic.

"Fortunately, the symptoms are not very serious but I think it is the best decision," Bautista Agut wrote on Twitter. "I hope to come back soon." 1000 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

