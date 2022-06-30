Left Menu

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty pull out of Malaysia Open 2022

With Commonwealth Games 2022 approaching, the coaches and physios advised him not to strain himself

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:14 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo- BAI). Image Credit: ANI
India star shuttler duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdrew from the ongoing Malaysia Open 2022 after Satwik suffered an injury scare. He had pulled a muscle and was still not good enough to play. With Commonwealth Games 2022 approaching, the coaches and physios advised him not to strain himself.

Satwik and Chirag pulled out of their round two match against the Malaysian duo of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. Earlier in the day, Star India shuttler PV Sindhu registered a stunning comeback win against Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan to reach the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open tournament.

She pulled off a stunning win 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 to reach the quarterfinals.HS Prannoy pulled off a huge upset by beating World No 4 Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-Chen in straight games 21-15, 21-17 to enter the quarterfinals. Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday bowed out of the tournament.

Kashyap was defeated by Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-19, 21-10, in a match that lasted 44 minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

