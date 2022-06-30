Sports News Roundup: Kyrgios serves up masterclass to blow away Krajinovic; Buttler replaces Morgan as England's white-ball captain and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kyrgios serves up masterclass to blow away Krajinovic

Australian Nick Kyrgios delivered a devastating serving masterclass at Wimbledon as he blasted past Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 6-2 6-3 6-1 in 85 minutes on Thursday to charge into the third round almost without breaking sweat. There were none of the chuntering umpire complaints or run-ins with fans that were a feature of his first-round match – Kyrgios barely had time – as he pounded down 24 aces, with only one double fault overall. He took the first set without dropping a point before many fans had even taken their seats.

Cricket-Buttler replaces Morgan as England's white-ball captain

Jos Buttler has been appointed England's new limited-overs captain following the retirement of Eoin Morgan, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday. The 31-year-old, who had been Morgan's deputy since 2015, has played 151 one-day internationals and 88 Twenty20s for England after making his international debut in 2011.

Tennis-Tsitsipas rates tennis rivals' skills

Wimbledon's top seed Novak Djokovic ticks more boxes than his rivals when it comes to strokeplay, according to Stefanos Tsitsipas. But the Greek fourth seed, fresh from a 6-2 6-3 7-5 victory over Australian Jordan Thompson in the second round at Wimbledon on Thursday, said Rafael Nadal came out top for mental toughness.

Tennis-Tsitsipas sets up Kyrgios clash with second-round win

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas romped into the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday with an accomplished 6-2 6-3 7-5 victory over Jordan Thompson under the roof on Court One. The win sets up a crowd-pleasing clash with another Australian, temperamental showman Nick Kyrgios.

Former F1 supremo Ecclestone condemned for 'extraordinary' Putin comments

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone drew condemnation on Thursday after the 91-year-old defended Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview as a "first class person" he would "take a bullet" for. The Briton, who is no longer involved in Formula One, also told ITV's Good Morning Britain that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could have ended the Russian invasion of his country by talking to Putin.

Tennis-Boulter and Broady keep home hopes bubbling with shock wins

Two unsung British players raised the home mood after Wednesday's woes with Katie Boulter and Liam Broady causing huge upsets in the Wimbledon second round on Thursday. Centre Court witnessed the back-to-back exits of Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray on day three, but world number 118 Boulter had the home fans cheering as she stunned last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova with a 3-6 7-6(4) 6-4 win.

MLB roundup: Guardians score 4 in 10th to edge Twins

Josh Naylor belted a two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, capping a four-run rally that powered the Cleveland Guardians to a stunning 7-6 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The Twins scored three in the top of the 10th, then got the first out in the bottom of the 10th with the automatic runner at second base. A walk to Steven Kwan (3-for-4) and a wild pitch put runners at the corners for Amed Rosario, who hit an RBI double to cap a 4-for-4 night.

Motor racing-Do not platform F1's negative old voices, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton called for Formula One's old guard to be given no air time after 91-year-old former supremo Bernie Ecclestone and retired triple world champion Nelson Piquet drew fire for offensive comments. Ecclestone defended Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview on Thursday as someone he would "take a bullet" for.

Russia to open trial against U.S. basketball star Griner

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russia on Friday on drug charges that could see her face up to 10 years in jail, in a case that highlights the already fraught relations between Moscow and Washington. Griner, a star player in the U.S.-based Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Feb. 17, just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, unleashing a broader confrontation with the West.

Cycling-Danish police search Bahrain Victorious hotel ahead of Tour de France

Danish police carried out a search at the hotel of cycling team Bahrain Victorious at the request of French authorities on Thursday, Copenhagen Police said in a statement on the eve of the Tour de France Grand Depart. Authorities searched all team vehicles and the rooms of staff and riders at 5:30 a.m. local time in Brondby. The homes of riders and staff were also searched by police on Monday before their departure for the Tour.

