Sri Lankan Mathews has COVID-19 during 1st cricket Test

Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated from the rest of his teammates playing the first cricket Test against Australia.

PTI | Galle | Updated: 01-07-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 11:05 IST
Sri Lankan player Angelo Mathews (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been isolated from the rest of his teammates playing the first cricket Test against Australia. Sri Lanka Cricket said on Friday, the third day of the Test match, that Mathews was tested for the virus because he was feeling unwell.

Oshada Fernando has been named as a replacement for Mathews to play the remainder of the match, the board said.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first after winning the toss and made 212 runs in it first innings. In reply Australia scored 321 all out, taking a 109-run first-innings lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

