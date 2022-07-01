Left Menu

Soccer-Midfielder Tolisso returns to Lyon from Bayern

"Lyon is my city, it's where I grew up, where I feel good and I come back with great pleasure." The 27-year-old struggled with injuries during his time at Bayern and failed to make more than 20 league appearances for them in each of the last four seasons.

Corentin Tolisso Image Credit: Wikipedia

Olympique Lyonnais signed midfielder Corentin Tolisso for a second time on Friday as the Frenchman returned to the Ligue 1 club on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, five years on from his departure. Tolisso returns to the French side on a deal until 2027, having previously played for their senior team for four seasons after coming up through their academy.

He joined Bayern in 2017 and was part of a team that won five straight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 2020. "I'm very happy to come back and be part of the club's new project," Tolisso said in a statement. "Lyon is my city, it's where I grew up, where I feel good and I come back with great pleasure."

The 27-year-old struggled with injuries during his time at Bayern and failed to make more than 20 league appearances for them in each of the last four seasons. Lyon, who finished eighth last season and failed to qualify for European football, has also signed Alexandre Lacazette and Johann Lepenant.

