Ind vs Eng fifth Test: Lunch Scoreboard

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 01-07-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: Shubman Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13 Hanuma Vihari batting 14 Virat Kohli batting 1 Extra: (LB-6 NB-2) 8 Total: (For two wickets in 20.1 overs) 53 Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46 Bowling: James Anderson 8-2-15-2, Stuart Broad 7-1-21-0, Matthew Potts 5.1-1-11-0.

