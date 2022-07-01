Ind vs Eng fifth Test: Lunch Scoreboard

The scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: Shubman Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13 Hanuma Vihari batting 14 Virat Kohli batting 1 Extra: (LB-6 NB-2) 8 Total: (For two wickets in 20.1 overs) 53 Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46 Bowling: James Anderson 8-2-15-2, Stuart Broad 7-1-21-0, Matthew Potts 5.1-1-11-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)