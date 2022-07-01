Left Menu

34-year-old pacer Gleeson gets maiden England call-up for India T20s

However Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Test captain Ben Stokes will link up with the ODI squad with the first match slated on July 12 at the Oval.Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid has been given permission by the ECB to miss both series to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Veteran Lancashire seamer Richard Gleeson earned his maiden England call-up for the three-match T20I series against India starting July 7 in Southampton with Jos Buttler taking over as the white-ball captain for the hosts.

None of the players who are involved in the ongoing Test match against India at Edgbaston will feature in the T20 series. However Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Test captain Ben Stokes will link up with the ODI squad with the first match slated on July 12 at the Oval.

Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid has been given permission by the ECB to miss both series to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. T20 Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey (Yorkshire) ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Schedule 1st T20I : July 7, Ageas Bowl (10:30 pm IST) 2nd T20I: July 9, Edgbaston (7 pm IST) 3rd T20I : July 10, Trent Bridge (7pm IST) 1st ODI: July 12, Oval, (5:30 pm IST) 2nd ODI: July 14, Lord's (5:30 pm IST) 3rd ODI: July 17: Old Trafford (3:30 pm IST).

