HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day five

Highlights on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 1535 MERTENS TAKES OUT KERBER

Belgian Elise Mertens recovered from 3-5 down in the second set to knock out 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-4 7-5. The 24th seed will face Ons Jabeur in the fourth round. 1455 SAKKARI CRASHES OUT

Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari suffered a shock 6-3 7-5 loss to unseeded Tatjana Maria. The German will face 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the last 16. READ MORE:

Briton Heather Watson prevailed over Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 7-6(6) 6-2 to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time. 1345 JABEUR BREEZES INTO ROUND FOUR

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur produced an impressive display to brush aside unseeded Diane Parry of France 6-2 6-3. 1138 OSTAPENKO THROUGH IN THREE SETS

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back to beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6 6-1 6-1 and move into the fourth round. 1007 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Aadi Nair and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)

