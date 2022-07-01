Left Menu

Sania and Pavic advance to second round of Wimbledon mixed doubles

PTI | Wimbledon | Updated: 01-07-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:25 IST
Sania and Pavic advance to second round of Wimbledon mixed doubles

Indian ace Sania Mirza, who is making her final Wimbledon appearance, and Mate Pavic advanced to the second round of mixed doubles event with a hard-fought win over David Vega Hernandez and Natela Dzalamidze here on Friday.

The Indo-Croatian duo won 6-4 3-6, 7-6(3) in a first round match.

Mirza, who has already announced her retirement at the end of this season, and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had earlier lost in the opening round of women's doubles event.

The 35-year-old Indian had won her maiden doubles title alongside Martina Hingis, back in 2015.

In a video footage uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Championships, Mirza said she is going to miss Wimbledon but it's time to move on. ''There are things in life which take priority over playing tennis matches and I am at that stage now,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022