Ind vs Eng fifth Test: Day 1 Stumps Scoreboard

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 02-07-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 00:09 IST
Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: Shubman Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17 Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13 Hanuma Vihari lbw b Potts 20 Virat Kohli b Potts 11 Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Root 146 Shreyas Iyer c Billings b Anderson 15 Ravindra Jadeja batting 83 Shardul Thakur c Billings b Stokes 1 Mohammed Shami batting 0 Extras: (B-4 LB-16 NB-12) 32 Total: (For 7 wickets in 73 overs) 338 Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46 3/64 4/71 5/98 6/320 7/323 Bowling: James Anderson 19-4-52-3, Stuart Broad 15-2-53-0, Matthew Potts 17-1-85-2, Jack Leach 9-0-71-0, Ben Stokes 10-0-34- 1, Joe Root 3-0-23-1.

