Rugby-All Blacks down Ireland 42-19 at Eden Park

The All Blacks weathered storms at the start of each half but responded with six tries to open their 2022 season with a hardfought but convincing 42-19 victory over Ireland in Auckland on Saturday. Number eight Ardie Savea scored either side of halftime to help New Zealand avenge a 29-20 loss in Dublin last November and extend their unbeaten run at Eden Park to 47 tests over 28 years.

Ireland dominated the early exchanges and grabbed a try through winger Keith Earls, repeating the feat through centre Garry Ringrose soon after the break and scoring a late consolation through Auckland-born Bundee Aki. Fullback Jordie Barrett scored a try and converted all six for the All Blacks, while winger Sevu Reece, centre Quinn Tupaea and debutant loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula also crossed to help put the hosts 1-0 up in the three-match series.

