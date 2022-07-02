Rain brings early lunch on day 2 of fifth Test against India

Early lunch was taken on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston here on Saturday.

England dismissed India for 416 and then reached 16 for one in 3 overs when heavens opened up, disrupting play here as the two teams decided to take early lunch.

Alex Lees (6) was the only England batsman to be dismissed.

England still trails India by 400 runs.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 416 all-out in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5/60) England 1st innings: 16 for 1 in 3 overs (Zak Crawley 7; Jasprit Bumrah 1/11).

