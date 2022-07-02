Left Menu

Rain brings early lunch on day 2 of fifth Test against India

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 02-07-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 17:13 IST
Rain brings early lunch on day 2 of fifth Test against India
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Early lunch was taken on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston here on Saturday.

England dismissed India for 416 and then reached 16 for one in 3 overs when heavens opened up, disrupting play here as the two teams decided to take early lunch.

Alex Lees (6) was the only England batsman to be dismissed.

England still trails India by 400 runs.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 416 all-out in 84.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 104; James Anderson 5/60) England 1st innings: 16 for 1 in 3 overs (Zak Crawley 7; Jasprit Bumrah 1/11).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022