Left Menu

Cricket-India's Bumrah hurts England with bat and ball

Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with the bat and blew away England's top order with the ball to put India in a strong position in the rearranged fifth test at Edgbaston on Saturday. England seamer Stuart Broad sent down test cricket's most expensive over, conceding 35 runs in eight deliveries including a wide and a no-ball, after Bumrah's spectacular onslaught.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 21:16 IST
Cricket-India's Bumrah hurts England with bat and ball
Jasprit Bumrah with KL Rahul (file image) Image Credit: ANI

Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with the bat and blew away England's top order with the ball to put India in a strong position in the rearranged fifth test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England seamer Stuart Broad sent down test cricket's most expensive over, conceding 35 runs in eight deliveries including a wide and a no-ball, after Bumrah's spectacular onslaught. India's stand-in captain then claimed three wickets to reduce England to 60-3, 356 behind, at tea on a rain-affected second day.

Joe Root, batting on 19, will bid to lead England's revival with Jonny Bairstow on six after Bumrah denied the hosts a strong start in their reply to India's first-innings 416. The seamer breached Alex Lees's (six) defence with a length delivery and had Zak Crawley (nine) and Ollie Pope (10) caught in the slips before rain returned to halt India's charge.

Earlier, after the touring side had resumed on 338-7, overnight batsman Ravindra Jadeja (104) completed his third test century before falling to James Anderson who returned figures of 5-60. Jadeja's 222-run stand with fellow centurion Rishabh Pant dragged India back into the contest after they had slumped to 98-5 on Friday.

England's faint hopes of restricting India to under 400 were snuffed out by Bumrah who smashed 31 not out off 16 balls. Broad dismissed Mohammed Shami for his 550th test wicket before the seamer was mauled by Bumrah, who is leading India after regular skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19.

India are 2-1 up in the series which could not be completed last year following COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022