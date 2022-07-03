Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round

The Iga Swiatek winning machine broke down on a lush Wimbledon lawn on Saturday as the world number one and red-hot favourite for the title was comprehensively beaten 6-4 6-2 by France's Alize Cornet. There was a sense of disbelief on Court One as Poland's Swiatek, who had won her last 37 matches over four months, was outplayed by the unseeded 32-year-old.

Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf

Paul Casey has joined the lucrative and controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series and will compete at its event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster later this month, the Saudi-backed breakaway league said on Saturday. The 44-year-old Englishman is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and 15-time winner on the European Tour but has not played since March due to injury.

Tennis-Tsitsipas slams 'bully' Kyrgios, Australian hits back

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas labelled Nick Kyrgios a "bully" with "an evil side" to his character after losing a bad-tempered Wimbledon third-round clash on Saturday. Kyrgios came out on top 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) after more than three incident-packed hours but the feuding continued in the post-match media conferences.

Tennis-Tempers boil as Kyrgios stuns fourth seed Tsitsipas

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios knocked out fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a wild and wonderful Wimbledon third-round slugfest that threatened to spiral out of control on Saturday. The 27-year-old Kyrgios produced sublime tennis to earn a 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) victory but the match will be remembered chiefly as one of the most bad-tempered seen at Wimbledon since the days of American bad boy John McEnroe.

Cycling-Jakobsen wins Tour de France stage two as Van Aert takes yellow

Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen claimed the second stage of the Tour de France, a 202.2-km flat ride from Roskilde to Nyborg, in a stunning sprint finish after pulling ahead of Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen on Saturday. The win capped a remarkable comeback for the 25-year-old Jakobsen after he spent two days in an induced coma in 2020 following a bad high-speed crash during the Tour of Poland.

Tennis-Badosa digs deep to beat Kvitova and book Halep date in fourth round

Fourth seed Paula Badosa dug deep to edge two-time former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-5 7-6(4) on Saturday and book her spot in the fourth round of the Championships. The Spaniard, who made the same stage in 2021 at the grasscourt Grand Slam, will next meet the last remaining former Wimbledon champion in the women's draw, Romanian Simona Halep, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Soccer-Ronaldo expresses desire to leave Manchester United - report

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has told the Premier League club that he wants to leave in the close season because of his desire to play in the Champions League, The Times newspaper reported on Saturday. Speculation has been rife about Ronaldo's future at United following a trophy-less campaign and their failure to qualify for the Champions League last season, although incoming manager Erik ten Hag has said the Portuguese international is part of his plans.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Sinner offer a glimpse of future rivalry at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz faces Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Sunday, with their blockbuster maiden Grand Slam encounter likely to give fans a glimpse of what the future of men's tennis could look like. Alcaraz won his only previous tour-level meeting with Sinner -- defeating the Italian 7-6(1) 7-5 at last year's Paris Masters -- but the 19-year-old said he expects a difficult test when the two friends face each other again at the grasscourt major.

Tennis-Fired up Nadal douses Sonego's challenge to reach fourth round

An irritated Rafael Nadal's pursuit of a rare calendar Grand Slam gathered momentum on Saturday as he took it upon himself to reprimand Lorenzo Sonego before condemning the Italian to a 6-1 6-2 6-4 defeat in the Wimbledon third round. The second seed had dropped a set in each of his previous two matches at the grasscourt major but on day six he appeared to be on a mission to get the match done and dusted before darkness set in.

Tennis-Former champion Halep thumps Frech to reach Wimbledon fourth round

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep soared into the fourth round of the Championships on Saturday with a commanding 6-4 6-1 victory over Poland's Magdalena Frech. The 30-year-old Romanian, who returned to the All England Club this year for the first time since winning the grasscourt major in 2019, came into match having beaten Frech in both their previous meetings.

