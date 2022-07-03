Left Menu

AIFF condoles death of former Indian goalkeeper EN Sudhir

Sudhir who made his international debut against Indonesia in Rangoon (currently Yangon) in the Olympic qualifiers in 1972 represented India in 9 matches

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 17:33 IST
AIFF condoles death of former Indian goalkeeper EN Sudhir
Representative Image. (Photo- AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoles former India International and goalkeeper EN Sudhir who passed away earlier on Sunday. Sudhir who made his international debut against Indonesia in Rangoon (currently Yangon) in the Olympic qualifiers in 1972 represented India in 9 matches.

He was also part of the Indian National team squad in the 1973 Merdeka Cup and the Asian Games squad in 1974. At the domestic level, he played for three different states in the Santosh Trophy - Kerala (1969 and 1970); Goa (1971, 1972, 1973), and Maharashtra in 1975.

At the club level, he played for Young Challengers (Kerala), Vasco Sports Club (Goa), and Mahindra & Mahindra. Sunando Dhar, acting General Secretary of All India Football Federation, in his condolence message, said: "Sudhir will always remain alive in his achievements. He has been an inspiration for so many generations. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022