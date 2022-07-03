Motor racing-British Grand Prix halted after huge Zhou crash

The British Formula One Grand Prix was halted on Sunday after a multi-car opening lap collision left the Alfa Romeo of Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou wedged between the tyre barrier and catch fence. The governing FIA said emergency crews were quickly on the scene to extract Zhou, whose car skidded upside down along the track at speed before flipping over the barriers.

The rookie remained conscious and was taken to the medical centre for further evaluation along with Williams' Alexander Albon. Mercedes' George Russell was also involved in the incident and retired, the crash at Abbey ending the Briton's run as the sole driver to have finished every race in the top five places this season.

Russell appeared to have been clipped from behind, then hitting Zhou. Alpine's Esteban Ocon limped back to the pits on three and a half tyres, with the half flailing on a rim.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen had seized the lead at the start from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz while Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton was in third place after a storming start from fifth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)